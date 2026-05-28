James May defends Ferrari Luce and the brand’s move toward EVs

James May has spoken in favor of the Ferrari Luce, distancing himself from the criticism that followed the unveiling of Ferrari’s first electric model, which quickly became one of the most debated Ferraris in recent years.

The former Top Gear presenter argued that Ferrari has never been static and has always tried to represent the peak of technology and performance available in each era. For that reason, he believes the shift to electric power should not be seen as a betrayal of tradition, but rather as an evolution fully consistent with Ferrari’s own history.

James May says Ferrari Luce does not betray Ferrari tradition

May’s comments come amid a debate that has divided enthusiasts and longtime customers since the Luce debuted. The design, developed with contributions from Jony Ive, generated mixed reactions because of its unusual proportions, styling far removed from recent Maranello language and the absence of a combustion engine.

Part of the public questioned the very identity of the model, fearing that electrification could move Ferrari away from the elements that made the brand desirable for decades: sound, mechanical character and driving emotion.

May rejected that interpretation, arguing that Ferrari’s loyalty should be measured against its pursuit of excellence rather than against specific technical solutions. His position echoes the analogy with Patek Philippe that Ive himself mentioned during the development process.

The Swiss luxury watchmaker faced the arrival of quartz technology without abandoning the craftsmanship, design and exclusivity that defined its identity. According to this view, Ferrari now faces a similar challenge: adopting electric propulsion without turning into just another luxury EV manufacturer.

May’s opinion does not diminish the scale of the criticism aimed at the Luce, and the design will likely remain divisive in the coming months. However, Ferrari’s decision to entrust such a radical transformation to one of the most influential designers of recent decades suggests that Maranello wanted to guide the transition to electric power through a precise creative vision rather than simply adapting its cars to a different type of powertrain. Now we’d be curious to know what his colleague Jeremy Clarkson thinks about it.