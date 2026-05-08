Is this one-of-a-kind 1968 Mustang a masterpiece or a colorblind crisis?

With nearly three million units produced between 1964 and 1973, calling a first-generation Ford Mustang “rare” usually feels like calling a Starbucks “exclusive”. However, every once in a while, the archives produce a Marti Report that makes you realize some 1960s car buyers were either visionary geniuses.

Case in point: a 1968 Mustang currently surfacing in Gladstone, Oregon, that manages to be a statistical anomaly despite being a standard coupe. A body style Ford churned out over 230,000 times that year alone.

The magic starts with the paint. Someone in 1968 decided they couldn’t live without “Beige Mist”, a color Ford had actually killed off after 1967. Apparently, if you threw enough extra cash at a dealer back then, the factory would dig through the back of the warehouse to find a leftover bucket of discontinued gold.

The original owner didn’t stop there. They paired this special-order metallic gold with a black vinyl roof and a bright red interior. According to the Deluxe Marti Report, this specific combination of “Beige Mist” paint and red trim codes narrows the herd down to just six cars. You’re looking at a legitimate “one-of-one” unicorn.

Underneath that questionable color palette lies some serious 1960s heat: the S-code 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) FE V8 engine. Before the Cobra Jet arrived to steal the lunch money of every Chevy on the block, the 390 was the king of the Mustang hill. Pumping out 325 HP, it offered a much nastier punch than the 289 HiPo, effectively turning the lightweight pony car into a heavy-hitting muscle car. Less than 4% of the 1968 production run left the factory with this big-block heart, which in this case is mated to a three-speed automatic transmission.

The car has been restored to factory-correct specs, retaining its Deluxe interior trimmings like the center console, air conditioning, and that charmingly optimistic remote-adjustable mirror.

Currently listed on Bring a Trailer with a bid of $25,000 and the clock ticking, it represents a rare chance to own a piece of Ford history that is mathematically unique.