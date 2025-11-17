Has John Wick’s legendary Ford Mustang really been sold to a secret millionaire?

Rumors have been circulating for days about an alleged multi-million-dollar purchase involving the 1969 Ford Mustang driven by Keanu Reeves in John Wick. According to some reports, an anonymous collector supposedly paid more than half a million dollars in a private deal in Beverly Hills, but several details simply don’t add up.

John Wick’s 1969 Ford Mustang: did a millionaire really buy it?

First of all, the car will officially go up for auction with Bonhams from November 21 to 28, and nothing suggests an “early transaction.” The auction house itself estimates the Mustang’s value between $85,000 and $140,000, a figure far from the rumored half-million circulating online.

Everything indicates, then, that the legendary muscle car is still waiting for its next owner. Behind the media buzz lies a much more interesting trend: the growing rush among collectors to acquire famous movie cars. Analysts predict this niche market will continue to expand in the coming years, driven by the rarity and emotional value attached to these vehicles.

The Mustang in question symbolizes John Wick’s past and rage, an ex-assassin who briefly finds a reason to live after his wife’s death, only to lose it again when his dog is killed and his car stolen, the last two things tying him to the peaceful life he was desperately seeking.

Today, the Mustang remains an icon of raw American power, the latest GTD version stands as proof of that, and this particular example, chassis number 9T02M168028, is one of just five first-generation Mustangs built specifically for the film. It was actually driven by Reeves in several of the movie’s most adrenaline-pumping scenes and comes with a certificate of authenticity.