Is this Dodge Durango Hellcat the new super SUV killer?

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, much like its now-retired cousin, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, shows how a super SUV could cost less than a reasonably sized house. These two American powerhouses demonstrated time and again that you don’t need a six-figure price tag to successfully challenge exotics.

With the formidable Hellcat V8 engine under the hood, these trucks prove their mettle by holding their own against the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX S, and even the Ferrari Purosangue in any serious straight-line drag race. Tune that Hellcat motor, and suddenly you are challenging supercars and hypercars over the quarter or half-mile.

However, the current spectacle is less about an exciting drag sprint and more about aesthetics. It’s actually an extreme digital example that will likely enrage purists while simultaneously satisfying the desperate need for automotive spectacle felt by others. Feast your eyes on this creation by 412donklife on Instagram. A rendered Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat that is unique.

The special ingredient is a chaotic wrap that marries a sleek satin black finish with copious amounts of vibrant lime green accents. The vivid hue dominates the driver’s side and slashes across the vehicle’s length via dual racing stripes.

Beyond the divisive color scheme, this American Super SUV has been given the full widebody treatment, featuring flared fenders, aggressive front and rear side skirts, and a bold hood scoop. The rear gets an aggressive, four-finned diffuser and a subtle integrated tailgate spoiler. Finishing touches include blacked-out light clusters, dark tinted glass, and highly customized wheels featuring exposed lime green rivets that perfectly frame the matching lime green brake calipers.

Underneath all that visual noise lies the foundation of its bragging rights. The 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8, which, in its stock Durango SRT Hellcat form, thumps out 710 HP and 645 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough grunt to hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, clear the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, and max out at 180 mph.