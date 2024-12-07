Watch a passenger’s soul leave their body in a 1,300-HP Jeep Trackhawk

The video attached at the bottom of the page went viral on social media in just a few days, capturing a rather frightening event: the Jeep Trackhawk driver lost control of the vehicle and nearly crashed in quite a brutal way. There was a real risk that the situation could have ended very badly.

A 1,300 HP Jeep Trackhawk driver almost crashes right after accelerating

At one point, the accident seemed inevitable and, in all likelihood, any impact would have easily led to the vehicle rolling over. Specifically, the SUV in question is a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which in its base version uses a 6.2-liter V8 engine to produce more than 700 horsepower.

However, the engine of the specimen in the video has been increased to 7.0 liters with the installation of a Whipple supercharger, and now the output is between 1,000 and 1,300 horsepower. It’s therefore a beast that’s difficult to tame, and indeed its driver positioned “Hulk” on an avenue, started revving the V8 engine, and launched forward on Tower Avenue in Sacramento. Unfortunately, grip was lost within seconds, and for a moment it seemed that the street signs and parked cars were doomed.

The driver, however, straightens the steering wheel and slams on the brakes, managing to avoid hitting anything and even avoiding a rollover. Those who were recording the video and all those present probably got quite a scare. The problem is that all the power is delivered to the rear wheels, so it takes considerable experience to direct the car where you want it to go. On the other hand, it should be emphasized that similar tests should never be conducted on public roads, as the risk of getting hurt and hurting others is significantly high.