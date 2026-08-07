Is the new Dodge Charger Super Bee fast enough to make you forget the V8?

Dodge showed up with a sledgehammer disguised as an upgraded 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six. The latest iteration of the Charger Sixpack resurrects the legendary Super Bee moniker, and for anyone weeping into their morning coffee over the demise of supercharged V8s, Detroit offers a surprisingly lethal “consolation prize”.

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Underneath that sculpted hood sit twin 56-millimeter Garrett turbochargers, forcing 7.5% more air into the straight-six lungs. The headline figure? A staggering 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque available flatly from 3,000 all the way to 5,900 rpm. An eight-speed automatic handles shifting duties, feeding a default all-wheel-drive configuration designed to keep you out of the hedges. A single button on the steering wheel instantly redirects 100% of that massive twist straight to the rear wheels.

That burnout-friendly setup propels the Super Bee down the quarter-mile in a brisk 11.8 seconds. To ensure those sub-12-second passes don’t end in an unscripted meeting with the dragstrip wall, giant 16-inch ventilated Brembo brakes, clamped by six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, stand ready.

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Recognizing that hard-driven turbo engines generate enough heat to roast a small pig, Dodge overhauled thermal management. High-temperature radiator capacity jumps by over 50%, while the low-temp circuit doubles. A re-engineered front fascia shoves 30% more air into the engine bay while pinning the nose down with over 100 pounds of downforce at 150 mph.

Under the skin, dual-valve adaptive dampers constantly monitor road chaos, paired with front steering arm bushings stiffened by 50% and a rear stabilizer bar tightened by 20% to fight understeer. Massive 20×11-inch forged wheels carry sticky 305/35ZR20 Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 rubber at all four corners.

Drivers can cycle through Track Mode for razor-sharp steering, Drag Mode for optimized rearward weight transfer, and an updated Torque Reserve system that pre-spools the Garretts while your foot stays planted on the brake.

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The Super Bee becomes the first Sixpack equipped with Race Prep, keeping the cooling fans roaring long after ignition shutoff. Available in an eye-watering new 2027 color called Sucker Punch yellow-green or Diamond Black, this aggressive package comes complete with dedicated seats, a leather sport wheel, larger paddle shifters, and pricing Dodge promises to reveal before the year closes.