Alfa Romeo Giulia: here’s everything we know about the future model

The upcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia stands out as one of the most eagerly anticipated cars that the Biscione automaker is set to unveil in the coming years. CEO Jean Philippe Imparato officially confirmed its arrival last year, and the debut is expected by the end of 2025. This marks the second release following the introduction of the compact SUV, scheduled for the first half of 2024.

The future Alfa Romeo Giulia is poised to captivate both enthusiasts and industry experts alike

Built on the STLA Large platform, the future Alfa Romeo Giulia will be the brand’s inaugural car to utilize a new platform specifically designed for electric vehicles. This platform promises improved performance, exceeding even the current model in driving pleasure, along with enhanced efficiency and maximum comfort. While technology is expected to advance, Imparato emphasized that the goal is not to diminish the joy of driving for customers. Instead, the focus is on incorporating more technology to further enhance the pleasure of driving an Alfa Romeo. Production of the future Alfa Romeo Giulia will continue in Italy.

Regarding the design of the future Alfa Romeo Giulia, recent years have seen conflicting reports. Initially, it was believed the car would evolve the current design rather than undergo a revolution. Head of Design Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos hinted at a greater infusion of sportiness and personality. Later, speculation arose about a radical design change, with renders showing sportwagon versions that almost seemed like a transformation into another model.

Subsequently, a dual version of the future Alfa Romeo Giulia was considered, with both sedan and Sportwagon options. Currently, the hypothesis that Giulia will remain a sedan, albeit with a more sporty, coupe-like style, has resurfaced. The design emphasizes aerodynamic qualities, aligning with Imparato’s emphasis on prioritizing aerodynamic efficiency when designing the new model.

Concerning the engine range of the future Alfa Romeo Giulia, the car will be the first Biscione vehicle to exclusively offer electric versions. The entry-level version is expected to boast around 350 horsepower, the Veloce with 800 horsepower, and the Quadrifoglio potentially exceeding 1,000 horsepower. This version is expected to surprise in terms of its performance.

Acceleration times from 0 to 100 are anticipated to be around 2 seconds, with an impressive top speed, making it one of the most high-performance cars in the entire Alfa Romeo range. Regarding dimensions, there is no certainty, but it appears the car may gain a few centimeters compared to the current model. More information on this anticipated model will be available in the coming year. We will observe the innovations that emerge regarding the second generation of the Biscione sedan, which will undoubtedly continue to play a fundamental role within the lineup of the Milanese brand. The brand aims to expand in the coming years with the arrival of numerous models, aspiring to become a global premium brand that performs well not only in the United States but also in China.