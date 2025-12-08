Is the Ford GT a better investment than gold?

It takes a special kind of magic to create a car that people genuinely desire. The Ford GT inspires that level of obsession. What began as the legendary GT40, a purebred race car built purely to humble Ferrari, has evolved into a modern supercar and, more importantly, a blue-chip collector’s item.

You couldn’t buy one new unless Ford personally approved you, and finding a used one now is both difficult and prohibitively expensive. The latest auction results perfectly illustrate this frenzy. An immaculate example of the second-generation Ford GT, showing an almost nine miles on the odometer, failed to sell despite receiving a massive bid of $755,000. The reserve price was simply not met. While we have no idea what that minimum price was, we have to assume the seller wasn’t holding out for just $755,001, though that would be the most epic missed sale in history.

The market has spoken. The modern Ford GT is a seven-figure machine. Ford clearly did something right when they rebooted the nameplate. The first revival decades ago was a proper supercar and a luxury cruiser.

The second generation, launched even more recently, cemented its status not just as a high-performance machine but as an investment. According to Classic.com, the average market price for a Ford GT hovers around $689,659, but the most pristine examples regularly fetch bids near $800,000 and even $1 million. Not a bad return for a Ford.

Of course, the modern GT will likely never reach the stratospheric values of its ancestor. A rare, Le Mans-raced original GT40 once sold for over $13 million, reminding us that there are levels of legendary status even the most coveted modern supercar can’t touch. But for a vehicle born to race and evolved into a highly desirable collector’s piece, the Ford GT remains an incredible achievement.