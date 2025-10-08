Ford GT Heritage Edition No. 3 heads to auction, it could reach 1 million dollars

Among the 4,038 Ford GTs built between 2005 and 2006, one stands out as a crown jewel in Ford’s modern legacy. The 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition No. 3 isn’t just another limited supercar, it’s a historical milestone. It’s the very first Heritage Edition ever unveiled to the public, proudly carrying production number three.

While the first two Heritage Editions were kept for internal use, this particular car became the first to reach the outside world, serving as a living tribute to Ford’s legendary Le Mans victories in the 1960s, when the GT40 famously dominated the podium and dethroned Ferrari.

Dressed in the unmistakable Gulf blue and orange livery, this GT instantly evokes the spirit of the GT40 Mk I that conquered Le Mans in 1968 and 1969. Only 343 Heritage Editions were built in 2006, each featuring unique racing stripes, white roundels, and Heritage badging that set it apart from the standard GT. Inside, the cabin is pure driver-centric minimalism: black leather seats with embossed GT logos, a short-throw six-speed manual gearbox, and a cockpit that values analog thrill over digital distraction.

Power comes from a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 delivering 550 HP and 500 Nm of torque, numbers that still demand respect nearly two decades later. What makes this specific Heritage Edition No. 3 truly special is its provenance. It was owned and used exclusively by Ford Motor Company for marketing and promotional purposes, starring in media campaigns and press events. Think of it as the brand’s own celebrity car, now stepping back into the spotlight for collectors to admire.Its history includes two minor incidents, a rear-end collision in late 2005 and a small off-track excursion in 2006, both consistent with its active life as a press vehicle.

With just 8,435 miles on the odometer, this GT has lived a full yet carefully maintained life. Now set to cross the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction block, the 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition No. 3 stands as a tangible link between Ford’s racing past and its modern-day engineering excellence.