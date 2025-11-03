Is the 2028 M3 finally ready to look like a BMW again?

The polarizing design language of BMW’s Neue Klasse is upon us. It is set to redefine the entire future lineup, including the crown jewel, the BMW M3. While the next-generation M3 is still expected to be a proper driver’s car, likely with some form of electrification, its styling will ensure you won’t mistake it for any of its predecessors.

Thanks to the work of spy photographers and a rendering artist known as kelsonik on Instagram, the digital camouflage has been aggressively peeled back to reveal what Munich is preparing for the 2028 M3. The pixel maestro didn’t just guess. He provided a startling side-by-side comparison with the outgoing model, highlighting the truly radical stylistic changes.

At the front, BMW has taken a calculated design risk by introducing an entirely new fascia that manages to look both retro and modern. The notorious kidney grilles appear to have been shrunk and stretched laterally. A much smaller, wider grille now blends seamlessly into the new headlight clusters. These new primary lights feature integrated daytime running lights that look like an evolution.

Beneath the evolutionary hood, the bumper is undeniably more aggressive. It’s dominated by a vast central air intake flanked by two equally hungry side vents. A closer inspection reveals a lower apron complete with what appears to be side deflectors.

The design appears to borrow heavily from the performance shelf. The side skirts look straight out of the tuning world, and the larger concave wheels, finished in aggressive black. Around the back, the changes are no less dramatic. New taillights, an imposing diffuser, a trunk lid spoiler, and four prominent exhaust tips.

Slated for a late 2027 or early 2028 debut, the gasoline-powered new M3 will reportedly be twinned with a purely electric version utilizing a different platform. This means the 2028 model year is the earliest we can expect to see this red machine hit the market.