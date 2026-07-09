JPMorgan to Stellantis: stop dreaming about dividends and start cutting

Wall Street just handed Stellantis another heavy dose of cold economic reality, and it is anything but pretty. JPMorgan officially downgraded the automotive colossus from Overweight to Neutral, mercilessly slicing its price target from 10.00 down to a depressing 6.00 euros.

The company’s stock is currently scraping the bottom of the barrel at $5.35, lingering dangerously close to its 52-week low of $5.34 after losing a staggering 46% of its value over the past year. While some overly optimistic algorithms at InvestingPro suggest the stock remains technically undervalued at these rock-bottom levels, the actual operational picture looks like an industrial horror show.

According to financial analysts, it will take Stellantis roughly 14 agonizing months just to register the financial benefits of cheaper component purchasing, which will not even reflect in actual product rollouts until the 2027 and 2028 fiscal years. JPMorgan flatly stated that a miraculous, speedy return to profitability in Europe and North America is nothing but a corporate fantasy unless management finally pulls the trigger on massive job cuts or severe production capacity slashes.

For now, the group is desperately treading water in Europe at neutral liquidity levels, avoiding massive cash drains from restructuring by clinging tightly to Chinese lifeboats like Leapmotor and Dongfeng.

But the financial bleeding does not stop across the Atlantic. Wall Street explicitly warns of further earnings downgrades tied to rising quality-control provisions in North America and fierce competitive pressure in Brazil. Over the last twelve months, Stellantis logged a terrifying negative free cash flow of $13.3 billion. Although JPMorgan predicts cash flow might finally turn positive by fiscal year 2027, they explicitly advised the company to keep its checkbook closed until North American operations return to solid profitability and European market share stabilizes against incoming competition.

Of course, corporate PR will happily point out that US sales rose 5% in the first half of 2026 to 634,187 vehicles, boosted by a 10% jump in June. Even Italian factories saw a 13.7% production spike according to the FIM Cisl union, though annual numbers will still embarrassingly miss both past metrics and government targets. The problem is that those manufactured cars are simply gathering dust.

HSBC simultaneously downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce, pointing to a massive US inventory pileup that hit a suffocating 93 days of supply in June, adding 120,000 unsold vehicles to dealership lots while consumers panic over high gas prices.