Is Alfa Romeo really staying Stellantis’ global premium brand? Latest signs suggest uncertainty

For years, it was almost taken for granted that Alfa Romeo would become Stellantis’ global premium brand. Even the group’s top executives supported the idea, convinced that the Biscione had the potential to grow in key markets such as the United States and China. Today, however, that scenario seems less likely than once imagined. Several signs suggest that Stellantis may be recalibrating the brand’s ambitions, shifting its focus more squarely toward Europe.

The first signal comes from the product lineup: E-segment models, crucial for competing outside Europe, are no longer part of the plan. Projects like the large SUV known as the “E-Jet,” which was supposed to open the doors of the American market to Alfa Romeo, have disappeared from the radar. A decision that hardly aligns with the goal of turning the brand into a truly global premium player.

The leadership change at Stellantis also appears to have influenced the strategic direction. With Antonio Filosa replacing Carlos Tavares, Alfa Romeo has seen the launches of the next-generation Stelvio and Giulia pushed back by two years. Initially expected between 2025 and 2026, the models are now planned for 2027–2028. And without entering the E-segment, expanding beyond Europe becomes far more challenging, suggesting that the idea of making Alfa Romeo a fully “globalized” premium brand may have been set aside, at least in the short term.

For now, the only certainties concern Europe. The future lineup will consist of electric and hybrid models: the new Giulia and Stelvio will sit at the top of the range, joined by the successor to the Tonale and a possible compact crossover positioned between the Junior and the Tonale. A portfolio designed to compete decisively within the European market, but likely too narrow and too “continental” to aspire to a leading role overseas.

The definitive picture will emerge with Stellantis’ new industrial plan in 2026. Only then will it become clear whether the dream of a “global premium” brand has merely been put on hold, or whether Alfa Romeo is truly repositioning itself by focusing on the market where it has always been strongest: Europe.