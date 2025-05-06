Introducing the All-New Jeep Compass

The New Jeep Compass at the exclusive press conference on May 6th

The Jeep brand introduces the latest evolution of its successful Compass, a C-SUV that has captivated over 2.5 million customers worldwide since its debut in 2006. The new Compass is set to redefine expectations in the most competitive passenger car segment, which accounts for almost a quarter of the total European market.

Built to embody the Jeep brand’s hallmark capability, ruggedness, and distinctive attitude, the new Compass blends versatility with state-of-the-art technology. The brand’s most globally available model, productions and sales begin in Europe, before expanding to other markets from there.

Production remains in the heart of Italy at the Melfi plant, reinforcing Jeep’s commitment to localized European manufacturing. Recognized for its cutting-edge automation and sustainability-focused operations, Melfi plays a strategic role in Stellantis’ electrification roadmap.



Design, Technology, and Capability—The Jeep Way

Built upon the cutting-edge Stellantis STLA Medium platform, specifically tailored to support electrification in the C and D segments. This forward-thinking platform guarantees an exceptional range, rapid charging capabilities, optimal efficiency, and high performance without compromising on affordability.

Crafted by the Jeep brand’s dedicated engineering teams in Turin and the United States, with input from expert technical minds around the world, the new Compass strikes an impressive balance between rugged off-road capability and seamless daily usability. Perfectly suited for outdoor adventures yet equally adept at navigating urban environments, this vehicle offers unmatched versatility, advanced technology, and a heightened level of safety.

Its design has been meticulously crafted to deliver both enhanced performance and iconic style. True to the Jeep brand’s legacy, the Iconic Jeep features such as the unmistakable seven-slot grille, trapezoidal wheel arches, and rugged cladding were thoughtfully integrated to honor the brand’s heritage while ensuring the vehicle retains its off-road prowess and signature look.

New Compass is available in six colors that are linked to specific natural landscapes and can evoke emotions and particular images associated with each geographical region. The launch color will be Hawaii, a bright brilliant green inspired by the nuances of the tropical islands, the range varies from the Pacific (blue) to represent the vast expanses of the Pacific Ocean; the Antarctica (white) to symbolize the ice and snow of the far south of the planet; the Amazonia (brownish green) evoking the Amazon rainforest; the Yosemite (grey) emblematic of the towering cliffs and rock formations of the national park and Vulcano (black) calling to mind the isle of Vulcano in Sicily.



The new Jeep Compass First Edition

Introducing the First Edition of the new Jeep Compass—a unique, limited-time special offer designed for a bold market entry. From the outset, customers can choose between two powertrains: a 48V e-Hybrid with 145 hp or a BEV variant with 213 hp. The BEV version marks the debut of this technology on the Jeep Compass, featuring front-wheel drive and a range of 500 km. The First Edition is available to order now, with deliveries set to begin in Q4 2025.For more info and details visit Stellantis Media website. Follow the unveiling of the New Jeep Compass at the exclusive press conference on May 6th at 00.01 CET, streamed on the Jeep Europe YouTube channel New Jeep Compass Press Conference (YouTube)