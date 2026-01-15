0
Inside Antonio Filosa’s plan to fix Jeep and Ram

Ippolito Visconti
January 15, 2026
Speaking at the Detroit Auto Show, Antonio Filosa acknowledged the industry’s massive affordability crisis.
Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has had a revelation. Maybe people actually want cars they can afford. Speaking at the Detroit Auto Show, Filosa acknowledged the industry’s massive affordability crisis and signaled a sharp pivot from the high-margin, high-price strategy of his predecessor, Carlos Tavares.

The new mission seems to be redefining price points and launching smaller, budget-friendly models. Filosa hinted that Stellantis is looking to expand its “propositions under $40,000” and is even considering options below the $30,000 threshold. Currently, the brand’s floor in the US is the Jeep Compass, which barely scrapes by at just over $30,000 for the 2026 model.

To fill the void left by the now-defunct Ram 1500 Classic, a new mid-size Ram pickup is slated for next year to act as a more accessible entry point for truck lovers. Interestingly, the much-touted $25,000 Jeep EV promised during the Tavares era appears to be dead in the water. At least as an electric-only affair. Filosa suggested that while a vehicle in that price range is still coming, it will likely feature different powertrains better suited to current market realities and dazi-induced price pressures from the Trump administration.

Since taking the helm six months ago, Filosa has been on a whirlwind “reconciliation tour,” attempting to mend fractured relationships with dealers, suppliers, and the United Auto Workers (UAW). He’s also looking to the future with a $13 billion investment plan over the next four years, focusing on R&D, centralized computing architecture, and autonomous driving.

Following a secretive scouting trip to Silicon Valley, where he apparently rubbed shoulders with tech elite, Filosa is betting that better software will help pull the company out of its 3% sales slump. Whether a cheaper Jeep and a new Ram can reignite the highly profitable American market remains to be seen, but the CEO’s new “strategy of value” is a clear sign that the era of the $80,000 SUV might finally be hitting a wall.