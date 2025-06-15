India’s Jeep Wrangler Willys Limited Edition records exceptional demand, now sold out

Jeep India’s Wrangler Willys Limited Edition Sees Exceptional Demand, Now Sold Out

The Wrangler Willys Limited Edition

Pune- Jeep India is delighted to announce that the Wrangler Willys Limited Edition has completely sold out, just weeks after its launch. A bold nod to Jeep’s iconic heritage, the limited-run model sparked immense excitement among driving enthusiasts and off-road purists across the country proving once again that authentic adventure never goes out of style.

Growing community of adventurers in India

The Wrangler Willys was introduced as a tribute to Jeep’s iconic legacy, combining legendary 4×4 capability with exclusive design elements. Its swift sell-out is a testament to the brand’s enduring appeal and the strong connection it shares with its growing community of adventurers in India.

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, expressed his appreciation: “We are humbled and grateful for the enthusiastic response to the Wrangler Willys Limited Edition. The fact that it is now completely sold out reflects the deep love and trust our customers have in the Jeep brand. We thank our Jeep community for their support and passion, which continues to inspire us to bring them authentic, adventure-ready vehicles that honor our legacy.”

With the success of the Wrangler Willys, Jeep India reaffirms its commitment to delivering distinctive, capable vehicles that speak to the spirit of freedom, adventure, and authenticity.