Important milestone for Stellantis Degrees@Work program with Strayer University

Stellantis and Strayer University have reached a major milestone, seeing over 1000 students graduating from the Degrees@Work program offered to Stellantis employees and their family members at participating dealerships.

“We are proud to announce that more than 1,000 students have graduated from Strayer University through Stellantis’ Degrees@Work offering,” said Keith Yancy, Director, Stellantis Performance Institute. “This program has proven to be a valuable benefit for dealership employees and their family members, as well as the dealerships themselves. Students are taking courses and earning No Cost-No Debt College Degrees® to help advance their careers. Participating dealerships are continuing to attract motivated, high-quality job candidates and over 97% of participating dealerships choose to continue offering Degrees@Work to their employees.”

Stellantis and Strayer University, nine years of growth

Stellantis partnered with Strayer University in 2015 to launch its Degrees@Work program, which is designed to provide a No Cost-No Debt College Degree program for employees at participating Stellantis dealerships. The program provides flexibility for eligible employees and their immediate family members to balance their personal and professional responsibilities–an important priority for Stellantis dealerships.

The Degrees@Work program is offered to Stellantis dealer employees and their families, recognizing that dealership employees play a critical role in the success of implementing innovative work practices and more knowledgeable and skilled employees enhance the customer experience. Stellantis has a long-standing commitment to investing in education opportunities for dealership employees, their families and their communities.

Program’s milestones and accomplishments and supporting working adults

1000+ graduates, 375+ Stellantis dealerships participate in the Degrees@Work program, 23,000+ eligible employees, 62,000+ courses taken, 2,500+ active students as of May 2024.

Degrees@Work offers the participating dealer workforce and their immediate family members an opportunity to take individual coursework or earn a certificate or associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree from Strayer University, with tuition costs fully covered. The Degrees@Work program may help employees advance their careers, while helping to enhance and accelerate skills in critical job functions. Dealerships benefit from motivated employees who are continuing to increase their skills and knowledge.

In 2024, Strategic Education, Inc. – the parent company of Strayer University – conducted a survey of 2,000 U.S. based full time workers, which found that 91% of employees believe employers should invest in employees’ continued education. (Source: https://www.upskillingsurvey.com/). For more information on the Degrees@Work program offered at Strayer University, visit https://degreesatwork.strayer.edu/. Stellantis dealers can learn more at www.strayer.edu/stellantisdealer.