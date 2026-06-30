Iconic Auctioneers thinks this Volkswagen Type 2 is worth a brand-new truck

The classic car market loves a good illusion, and the Volkswagen Type 2 is arguably its favorite golden calf. These vehicles are cultural icons, but they made millions of them. Because the market is utterly saturated, a standard 1960s hippie van usually won’t command the GDP of a small island. Yet, automotive valuation continues to defy economic logic, creating exceptions that prove the rule.

Case in point: a specific split-window Type 2 that is projected to fetch the exact same price as a brand-new 2026 Ford F-150 XLT. The vehicle in question is a double-door camper converted by Sundial, the California specialists who actually knew how to engineer a mobile home sixty years ago. They packed this German machine with a cold-water sink, a compressor fridge, a three-quarter bed, 240-volt outlets, and a rooftop tent large enough to sleep two people.

Then, like many relics of the sixties, it vanished off the grid. This Volkswagen spent decades in an undisclosed location before being dragged out of obscurity in 2007 and imported to the United Kingdom. To make it anything resembling roadworthy for modern traffic, it underwent a massive mechanical resurrection. The overhaul included a dual-circuit braking system, disc brakes, a straight-axle rear conversion, and a beefier 2.0-liter dual-carb engine. Crucially, mechanics also installed a fire suppression system in the engine bay.

Inside, the cabin retains its original, beautifully restored Sundial layout, complete with the vintage badges and sea-green fabric upholstery. But none of this mechanical CPR actually justifies the absurd £50,000 ($66,000) top estimate that Iconic Auctioneers is slapping on it for the upcoming BRDC Classic at Silverstone in late July.

The real economic driver behind this valuation isn’t the upgraded dual carbs; it’s British pop nostalgia. The camper currently belongs to Howard Donald, one of the original five members of the massive 90s boy band Take That. His signature is literally etched inside the Volkswagen, and in today’s speculative market, that’s apparently enough to turn a standard piece of vintage machinery into a $66,000 pop culture relic.