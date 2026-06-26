Hyundai’s sci-fi nightmare: 40,000 workers are striking against robots

The corporate dream of a fully automated, complaint-free paradise just hit a massive, very human speed bump in South Korea. Hyundai Motor’s powerful labor union is gearing up for a historic strike, and for the first time in industrial history, the ultimate antagonist isn’t just a stingy executive board. It is an army of highly athletic, AI-powered humanoid robots. Specifically, the union is demanding concrete, legally binding guarantees before Boston Dynamics’ internet-famous Atlas robot officially clocks into work.

This is far from your grandfather’s routine labor dispute. Over 86% of the union’s 40,000 members voted resoundingly to authorize the walkout after government-led mediation crashed and burned.

While the workers are still chasing traditional financial perks, including an aggressive demand for 30% of last year’s net profit, which translates to a cool 1.7 billion euros, the real battlefield is existential. The union is drawing a hard line in the factory sand, demanding a formal corporate commitment that the introduction of artificial intelligence and humanoid machines won’t result in mass layoffs or a brutal degradation of working conditions.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group has already set its futuristic chessboard. The plan is to deploy Atlas humanoids by 2028 at their brand-new electric vehicle facility in Georgia, USA, before gradually rolling them out to infiltrate global manufacturing hubs.

The timing of this human-versus-machine showdown couldn’t be more awkward for management. Despite solid top-line revenue growth earlier this year, Hyundai’s actual operating profits are getting squeezed by heavy US tariffs and a relentless wave of hyper-competitive, cheap Chinese EV manufacturers who don’t exactly have to worry about labor rights.

What is unfolding in South Korea is a chilling, fascinating sneak peek at the near future of the entire global automotive industry. The days of treating robots as mere mechanical tools are officially over; when the tools start walking like us and thinking faster than us, the traditional rules of labor and capitalism break down entirely.