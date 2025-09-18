Hyundai’s road to tomorrow: over 5,5 million global sales by 2030 with EVs at the core

Hyundai Motor has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for the future of mobility, reaffirming its goal of reaching 5.55 million global sales by 2030. At the core of this strategy lies electrification, with a target of 3.3 million EV sales, supported by a full range of battery-electric vehicles, more than 18 hybrid models, and the introduction of the first Extended Range EVs (EREVs) starting in 2027. These EREVs promise more than 600 miles of range on a single charge, serving as a transitional bridge between hybrid technology and full electrification.

The automaker also aims to expand into new segments, including midsize pickups and light commercial vehicles, while tailoring region-specific models such as the IONIQ 3 for Europe, India’s first locally designed EV, and two new China-focused models: the Elexio and a sleek electric sedan.

On the production front, Hyundai will invest $2.7 billion in expanding phase two of HMGMA, adding 200,000 units of capacity by 2028 and creating about 3,000 new jobs. Alongside this, the integration of the Software-Defined Factory is expected to boost global production capacity by an additional 1.2 million vehicles per year.

Battery innovation plays a key role, with next-generation packs and a cloud-based management system coming in 2026 to enhance efficiency, performance, and cost savings. Complementing this is the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) platform, built on a High-Performance Vehicle Computer architecture, enabling continuous updates, customizable features, and AI-powered services that will reshape the driving experience.

Hyundai’s luxury arm Genesis will also embrace this shift, rolling out EREV, hybrid, and BEV powertrains across its entire lineup, including its flagship SUV, with a target of 350,000 annual sales by 2030.

Speaking in New York, CEO José Muñoz highlighted Hyundai Motor’s unique positioning during this transformative era: a blend of manufacturing flexibility, technological leadership, and global reach that, combined with the strength of its 50+ affiliates, positions the company as a future global mobility leader.