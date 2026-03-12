Hyundai’s dream hot hatch: the electric Veloster everyone needs

Hyundai colonizes front pages, algorithm feeds, and apparently the dreams of every CGI artist with a GPU and an opinion. The South Korean brand is racking up World Car of the Year finalist slots like it’s collecting trading cards. The Palisade is in the running for the main prize, the Venue is fighting for World Urban Car honors, and the Ioniq 6 N showed up to crash the World Performance Car category. Three nominees. One brand. Respect.

But the real action is in the pixel mines of the internet, where designers with too much talent and not enough corporate budget keep imagining the Hyundai that Hyundai itself refuses to build. The latest fever dream comes from David Scott Neal II, Chief Design Officer at Mozee Inc. and the creative mind behind nemojunglist.

His proposal is elegantly simple and slightly unhinged. Take the N Vision 74 concept, that gorgeous, hydrogen-powered retro-futurist machine that fan communities have been begging Hyundai to produce for years, strip out the fuel cell system nobody actually wants, and give it a proper battery-electric heart. Then shrink the whole thing into a three-door hot hatch with the proportions of a car that actually fits in a parking spot.

The lineage Neal envisions is genuinely compelling. Think of it as the N Vision 74 and the dearly departed Veloster having a heritage-themed love child. Compact, aggressive, and built to embarrass Volkswagen’s upcoming ID. Golf GTI at a stoplight.

Under the hood, or rather under the floor, Neal suggests borrowing Hyundai-Kia’s 800-volt E-GMP architecture and raiding the parts bin of the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N for their performance-oriented powertrain. Since the pitch was for an affordable hot hatch, the output gets dialed down from a reality-distorting 641 HP to a still-very-serious 400 hp. Rough life.

The performance DNA would stay intact. N Grin Boost mode, N e-shift, N Active Sound+, N Drift Optimizer Pro. All of it, tucked inside a body that looks like it was designed by someone who actually enjoys driving. Which, in the current EV landscape, would already make it extraordinary.