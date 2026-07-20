Hyundai workers strike over a raise and the impending robot apocalypse

Hyundai is currently dealing with a massive labor headache, and it is no longer just about the money. It has evolved into a literal battle of humans versus the machine age. The automaker’s unionized workforce, fiercely backed by the Korean Metal Workers’ Union (KMWU), has officially decided to step up their walkouts this week after lengthy wage negotiations crashed harder than a poorly calibrated prototype.

Last week, between July 13 and 15, assembly lines experienced a painful three-day partial strike where workers downed tools for two hours during both morning and evening shifts. The result of this brief corporate timeout? A cool 5,000 vehicles instantly vanished from the production schedule, wiping out an estimated 200 billion South Korean Won (roughly 145 million dollars) in potential automotive value.

If top management thought that was just a temporary speed bump, they were sorely mistaken. This week, from July 20 to 22, the union is doubling down. The new round of three-day partial strikes has extended the daily stoppages to four hours per shift, effectively turning the manufacturing lines into a very quiet, very expensive waiting room.

Naturally, Hyundai’s executives tried to smooth things over with what they probably considered a highly generous peace offering. They put a monthly basic salary bump of 89,000 KRW on the table, which translates to a staggering 67 US dollars. They also threw in a performance bonus reaching up to 350% of monthly pay, an extra cash sweetener of 10 million KRW, and 15 company shares for every employee.

Unsurprisingly, the union laughed the offer right out of the boardroom. Instead, they are demanding a basic monthly pay increase of 149,600 KRW, a massive 800% performance bonus, and pushing the mandatory retirement age from 60 to 65.

But the real kicker in the contract negotiation is a demand for absolute job security guarantees against Hyundai’s grand corporate plans to deploy humanoid robots in its assembly plants. While tech CEOs keep promising that artificial intelligence will gracefully handle our chores, automotive workers are drawing a hard line in the silicon before the Terminator takes over their shifts.