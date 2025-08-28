0
0
0

Hyundai Tucson 2027: here’s how the brand’s top SUV will transform

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
August 28, 2025
The upcoming Tucson is expected to grow in size, particularly in the US, where a long-wheelbase version will enhance interior space.
Hyundai Tucson 2025

The Hyundai Tucson is turning twenty this year, and to mark the milestone, the Korean automaker is preparing a radical makeover for its global best-seller. Despite the success of the current generation, Hyundai is taking risks with a bolder design and cutting-edge tech package, aiming for a substantial transformation rather than a conservative refresh.

The upcoming Tucson is expected to grow in size, particularly in the US, where a long-wheelbase version will enhance interior space. Its design will follow the sharper styling of the Santa Fe and Palisade, featuring blacked-out pillars for a floating roof effect and striking new lighting elements front and rear. Rumors even suggest a clamshell hood, adding more character to the SUV’s look.

Hyundai Tucson 2027 render

Inside, the next Tucson will debut Hyundai’s new Pleos operating system, complete with the AI-powered “Gleo” voice assistant. Expect larger displays, advanced driver-assistance features, and enhanced safety tech. Hyundai will still keep some physical buttons for key functions, striking a balance between modernity and usability. Passenger space remains a priority, with more comfort in the second row and extra cargo room.

The biggest shift will be under the hood. Reports indicate Hyundai may drop gasoline-only engines altogether, focusing instead on hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. The current 1.6-liter turbo hybrid with 231 HP will likely be replaced by the brand’s latest TMED-II hybrid system, seen in the new Palisade but adapted to a smaller layout. For the first time, a high-performance Tucson N is rumored, boasting over 295 HP and an electrified all-wheel-drive system.

Hyundai Tucson 2027 render

The official debut is expected between late 2026 and 2027, likely launching first in Korea before reaching the US market. With the possible removal of a pure gasoline option, the starting price is set to rise, aligning Tucson with rivals like Toyota’s upcoming RAV4, which will also go hybrid-only. Now, Hyundai’s strategy signals a decisive step toward electrification.

X