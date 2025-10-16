Hyundai strips features from its Venue: the cheapest crossover just got skinny

Hyundai just yanked a couple of feature sweeteners off its most affordable crossover, LED headlights and built-in navigation are gone (on certain trims). The car in question is the 2026 Hyundai Venue, in its base “SE” and “SEL” trims. The LED headlights have been swapped for halogen projectors in those lower trims, and the factory GPS navigation is no longer standard. Buyers will instead depend on their phone, via wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, or upgrade to higher trims for nav.

Why this reversal? Hyundai claims it’s a cost-management move: by cutting hardware and software across base trims, they can preserve profitability while keeping the starting MSRP relatively stable. Also, it nudges customers toward more expensive trims where features are reinstated, a tactic that can boost average transaction price.

On the Venue’s higher trims (like the “SEL Plus” and “Blue” versions), LED lights and navigation remain intact, so the compromise is limited to entry levels. But for buyers who chose the base trims to save money, this feels like a stealth downgrade. The model still includes a 1.6L engine making 121 HP, front-wheel drive standard (AWD not available), and basic driver-assist systems.

The move is curious: these are features many consumers expect even on low-cost vehicles, especially in 2025. LED headlamps are efficient and long lasting. Deleting them can be seen as a step backward in perception. Navigation was once a premium option, now it’s almost a baseline expectation, even if phones often cover the need.

Car buyers comparing base trims may spot the absence and feel slighted, critics will question whether the savings justify worsening the product. In the end, Hyundai’s decision underscores a tension in affordable EVs and ICE crossovers alike: how to slash costs without alienating buyers. The Venue remains priced to compete, but losing LED headlights and GPS feels like a bargain car asserting its bargain status, less because of boldness, more because of necessity.