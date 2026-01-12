Hyundai Motor Group’s 2026 plan is part philosophy, part sci-fi

Hyundai Motor Group could be just about reliable SUVs and industry-leading warranties, but their 2026 New Year’s address is here to tell that the future is much weirder. And significantly more robotic. Executive Chair Euisun Chung has laid out a strategic roadmap for the year that reads like a hybrid of a Silicon Valley keynote and a survivalist manual. The goal is to transform the global automotive giant through Physical AI, Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV), and advanced robotics.

Chung highlighted five pillars for 2026: customer-centric evolution, agile decision-making, ecosystem competitiveness, visionary partnerships, and setting new industry standards. Chung insisted that leaders must “get out into the field” to understand situations firsthand. Apparently, the era of managing via spreadsheets is over. 2026 is the year of direct interaction and rapid-fire execution.

But the real stars of the show aren’t just the executives like Jaehoon Chang or José Muñoz, but the mechanical offspring of Boston Dynamics. Hyundai is doubling down on its collaboration with the robotics firm, integrating Stretch, Spot, and the humanoid Atlas into a vision where mobilty extends far beyond four wheels. The plan involves merging intelligent mobility with sustainable ecosystems and a renewed leadership in hydrogen technology.

Chung closed his address with a quote that sounds like it belongs on an inspirational poster in a founder’s office: “If there is no road, find it. If you cannot find it, create it”. It’s a call for creative resilience in a market where competition is described as “fierce”.

With a heavy focus on AI and global risk management, Hyundai wants to build a tech-heavy ecosystem where your vehicle is defined more by its software than its spark plugs. As the group pushes toward these new industrial standards, 2026 looks to be the year where Hyundai officially trades its “value brand” past for a high-concept, robot-filled future.