Hyundai Santa Fe 2027, a futuristic SUV vision unveils new design direction

A brand-new digital render by Digimods Design, published just hours ago on YouTube, has reimagined the Hyundai Santa Fe with a refreshed design that could anticipate a potential 2027 model.

The artist envisioned a bold reinterpretation of the Korean SUV, focusing heavily on the front and rear styling to give it a sharper and more modern identity. At the front, the changes are immediately striking. The familiar “H” shaped daytime running lights are gone, replaced by a pixelated LED strip connecting redesigned headlights, now positioned at the edges of a larger grille. The license plate has been lowered, while the bumper features a new air intake, lending the SUV a sportier and more aggressive appearance compared to the current fifth-generation Santa Fe.

The sides remain largely unchanged, a common trait in facelifted models, even when rendered digitally. The rear, however, undergoes a complete transformation, reminiscent of a Cadillac Escalade. Vertical taillights replace the horizontal setup of the production version, and the tailgate has been restyled with a dedicated license plate recess and a sleeker bumper. Both the “Hyundai” badge and the “Santa Fe” lettering have been removed, giving the back a minimalist finish.

The render keeps the original wheels but imagines the SUV in several new colors, while retaining some of its signature black cladding. The result is a futuristic and realistic look, aligned with the styling trends currently embraced by major automakers.

Coming back to reality, the 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe is already available in the US across trims SE, SEL, XRT, Limited, and Calligraphy. Pricing starts at $34,800 for the entry-level SE, climbs to between $37,340 and $44,350 for the mid-tier versions, and tops out at $47,350 for the fully loaded Calligraphy.

Under the hood, all trims are powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder delivering 277 HP, with a hybrid alternative also offered. The hybrid pairs a 1.6-liter electrified engine with 231 HP, priced from $36,150 in the SE Hybrid up to $48,450 for the Calligraphy Hybrid.