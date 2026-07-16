Hyundai and SK On spent $5 billion to turn Georgia into the EV battery capital

Georgia is famous for sweet peaches and southern hospitality, but lately, it’s also becoming the undisputed capital of South Korean battery manufacturing. Since June, the brand-new battery cell plant operated by the joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and SK On has been quietly pumping out lithium-ion cells.

This massive project, inked back in 2023, is a full-blown, high-voltage flood. With about 3,500 workers currently on the payroll, this monstrous facility is aiming for an annual capacity of 35 GWh once it hits full scale. That is enough juice to power roughly 300,000 electric vehicles every single year.

The plant is currently ramping up production, with a spokesperson confirming they are still in the early stages but steadily turning up the dial. These fresh-off-the-press cells are destined for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Savannah, but they have to make a quick pit stop first. Hyundai Mobis gets the glorious task of assembling these cells into battery packs before they are finally shoved into locally manufactured EVs from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

The grand plan here is “localization”. It builds a nice protective wall of resilience around their North American supply chain, which is crucial when global logistics behave like a broken roller coaster.

Of course, this green revolution wasn’t built on pure environmental goodwill. The state of Georgia paved the way with a jaw-dropping $641 million in tax incentives and subsidies. Because nothing says “we care about the future” quite like a massive government check.

Meanwhile, Georgia is rapidly turning into a cozy home away from home for the Korean battery industry. SK On already has its own footprint here via SK Battery America. And just to make sure Savannah doesn’t feel left out, Hyundai and LG Energy Solution are building another massive battery plant right next to the main vehicle factory.