Hurricane-proof passion: Florida man parks BMW M3 in his living room

When a powerful hurricane approaches, most people worry about stocking up on food, water, and batteries. But for Florida car enthusiast Randy Jalil, his top concern was protecting his most cherished possession: a rare BMW E30 M3. And in 2016, as Hurricane Matthew threatened the Sunshine State, he came up with an unconventional, but brilliant, plan: bring the car into the house.

Living in Port St. Lucie, a city often in the path of major storms, Jalil was no stranger to Florida’s unpredictable weather. But this time, he had a unique problem. His garage was full, and the storm was gaining strength fast. With no safe spot outside for his prized BMW, he picked up a tape measure and began checking whether the E30 M3 could actually fit through his front door.

Surprisingly, the BMW could, just barely. With the help of a friend, Jalil carefully maneuvered the car over the doorstep and through the entrance, slowly guiding it into the heart of his home. He parked it in the center of the living room, tucked neatly behind the couch. It was an astonishing sight, a classic German performance car nestled between coffee tables and throw pillows.

Naturally, he snapped a few photos, and they exploded online. Social media lit up, with enthusiasts and casual viewers alike stunned at the lengths Jalil went to protect his car. In the end, Hurricane Matthew passed without causing major damage to his home or his neighborhood. But Jalil had no regrets. In fact, when Hurricane Dorian approached in 2019, he repeated the process, once again bringing the M3 indoors to keep it out of harm’s way.

The BMW E30 M3 is widely regarded as one of the most iconic performance cars of the 1980s. For Jalil, it wasn’t just a car, it was an investment, a dream, and a source of pride. And when faced with the possibility of losing it to a storm, he did what any true car lover might fantasize about, but rarely actually do.