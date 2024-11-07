Stellantis donates €500,000 to Valencia flood victims

Stellantis has allocated €500,000 in humanitarian aid to support the population affected by the recent torrential rains that flooded southern and eastern Spain. DANA, which particularly hit the province of Valencia on Tuesday, October 29, has affected thousands of people and caused more than 210 deaths. Spain is suffering what is considered one of the worst natural disasters in the country’s recent history.

Stellantis will rely on Cáritas Diocesana de Valencia, which immediately launched a dedicated emergency campaign to respond to DANA’s devastating effects. Caritas is not only seeking financial support but also, where possible, spaces to establish a logistics center for more effective assistance or to accommodate people in need. To support this commitment, Stellantis in Spain is also providing Cáritas Diocesana de Valencia with vehicles and facilities from its dealerships and fleet to help transport and store food and other supplies for affected people. Stellantis is also launching a crowdfunding campaign among its employees, encouraging them to contribute to Caritas’ aid efforts.

Caritas, with its nearly 5,000 volunteers, many of whom live in the affected areas, is prioritizing support for the most vulnerable people in those areas. “From Stellantis, we express our solidarity with all those affected by the recent floods caused by DANA in different areas of Spain, as well as our admiration for the efforts of thousands of volunteers and personnel from the army, firefighters, police, and civil guard. We send our sincere wishes of strength and support to the affected families and communities during these difficult times,” reads a statement from the automotive group.