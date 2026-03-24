Hurricane 4, the American engine has a chance in Alfa Romeo

For years, the four-cylinder was automotive shorthand for compromise. It was the engine you got when you couldn’t afford the one you actually wanted, or when you’d quietly made peace with the idea that driving pleasure was someone else’s problem. The inline-six made you dream. The V8 made you forget your mortgage. The four-cylinder got you to the office on time. Then Stellantis decided to blow up that narrative entirely.

The new Hurricane 4, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder developed under the Stellantis umbrella, produces 324 HP, or 162 HP per liter of displacement. Boost pressure hits 35 PSI. On paper, those numbers read less like a production engine spec sheet and more like someone’s very ambitious weekend project. Except this one is going into the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which means it has to survive actual human beings actually driving it.

What makes the Hurricane 4 genuinely interesting it’s the engineering stack underneath it. Pre-chamber combustion technology for cleaner, more stable burns. Dual spark plugs per cylinder, with the second plug cutting in at low load to squeeze every last bit of efficiency out of the combustion event. Dual direct injectors per cylinder, variable cam phasing, Miller cycle operation, a variable geometry turbocharger, and a 12:1 compression ratio. Put those ingredients together and you get something that sounds like it belongs on a race track.

It’s probably one of the most technically advanced four-cylinders ever built for mass-market production. Not a concept. A motor engineered to sell in volume.

The internal Stellantis benchmarks are telling: 20% more power than the 2.0 currently found in the Wrangler, 31 HP more than the outgoing Pentastar V6, all while burning less fuel. Downsizing, for once, isn’t a euphemism for disappointment dressed up in a press release.

For now, the Hurricane 4 is a North American story. But platforms travel, technologies migrate, and inside Stellantis there are names on the waiting list, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio among them, that could use exactly this kind of argument.