How the “humble” Fiat Argo became a 700,000-unit titan in Brazil

While North American headlines are dominated by giant pickups and six-figure EVs, the true economic engine of Stellantis in South America is the unassuming, value-driven Fiat Argo.

This compact hatchback, produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim, Minas Gerais, has just cruised past the 700,000-unit milestone since its launch in 2017. In 2025 alone, the Argo has registered over 92,000 sales, cementing its place as the third best-selling car in Brazil. Proof that in this highly competitive segment, affordability, fuel economy, and practicality are the only currencies that matter.

The Argo was intentionally designed to be the ultimate everyman’s car. A versatile, easy-to-maneuver solution for urban commuters, young buyers, and small families. Instead of resorting to radical, expensive redesigns, Fiat has prioritized consistent, smart updates.

A significant boost came in 2023 with the introduction of a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) paired with the 1.3-liter Firefly engine, which generates 107 HP. This combination was a game-changer, positioning the Argo as one of the most fuel-efficient automatic vehicles in its class, capable of achieving a solid 12.8 km/l (about 30 MPG) in city driving. This efficiency is a massive selling point in a cost-conscious market where every kilometer counts.

The 2026 model year continues this sensible approach, adding wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility to multimedia-equipped versions. This upgrade ensures the Argo meets modern connectivity expectations without sacrificing the accessible price point that defines it.

The importance of the Argo extends beyond Brazilian borders. Although manufacturing is centralized in Betim, the model is a key export to neighboring markets like Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. As Federico Battaglia, Vice President of the Fiat and Abarth brands for South America, put it: the 700,000-unit achievement reinforces “not only the importance of Fiat Argo in the market, but also the confidence that customers place in Fiat”.