Stellantis expands its leadership in South America in May 2025

Stellantis confirms its leadership in the automotive and light commercial vehicle market in South America. In May 2025, the group registered 86,900 vehicles in the region, achieving a 23.6% market share. The same figure is also recorded on an annual basis: from January to May, total sales exceeded 396,000 units, with an increase of 62,500 vehicles compared to the same period in 2024.

Stellantis leads the South American market: over 396,000 vehicles sold in the first five months of 2025

In the Brazilian market, Stellantis continues to dominate: in May alone, 64,400 units were registered, equal to 30% of the monthly total. In the first five months of the year, the group sold over 283,000 vehicles, capturing a 30.4% market share.

Excellent performance also in Argentina, where in May Stellantis recorded 16,400 registrations, with a 31.4% share, up 4.3 percentage points compared to 2024. Since the beginning of the year, the group has sold 84,500 vehicles, nearly double the 45,700 units from the same period last year, thus achieving a 32.7% market share.

Among the group’s brands, Fiat continues to drive sales: in May it totaled 46,082 registrations, with an advantage of over 8,500 units over the second best-selling brand. In the first five months of the year, the brand sold 199,562 vehicles, securing a 21.4% market share. The Fiat Strada remains the best-selling model, with 51,207 units from January to May, equal to a 5.5% share. The top 10 best-selling models in Brazil also include the Fiat Argo (4th place, 9,063 units) and the Fiat Mobi (6th place, 6,459 units).

Jeep also closed May with growth, recording 10,539 registrations and a +13% increase compared to April. Since January, sales have risen to 46,415 units, up 6% compared to the same period in 2024. The Compass dominates among mid-size SUVs with 5,689 units sold in May (22,988 since the beginning of the year), while the Renegade totaled 3,645 registrations in the month and 17,259 overall in 2025, maintaining a 7.1% share among B-SUVs. The Commander, finally, has exceeded 6,000 annual units.

Ram is also on a strong upward trend, recording a 10% increase in the compact and mid-size pickup segment in May compared to April, and 26% on an annual basis. The Rampage has confirmed itself among the five best-selling pickups in the country, exceeding 40,000 units since launch.

In the full-size pickup segment, Stellantis holds a 68% market share. The best-selling model is the Ram 3500 (839 units), followed by the new 1500 (745 units), for a total of over 2,000 registrations in the first five months of 2025.