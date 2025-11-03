How tariffs apparently forced Stellantis to “buy American”

Stellantis executives have pledged a colossal $13 billion investment over the next four years to dramatically expand the company’s manufacturing footprint and market share in the critical US market. This represents the single largest investment in the company’s 100-year American history (and Stellantis itself exists since 2021).

The cash injection is slated to create over 5,000 new jobs across key facilities in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana. This includes the production of five all-new vehicles and a regular cadence of 19 refreshed products through 2029, alongside the introduction of the new GMET4 EVO four-cylinder engine. A $100 million investment in Kokomo, Indiana, will ensure the US remains the home of this new engine, creating over 100 jobs by next year.

The announcement was promptly seized upon by the UAW, with President Shawn Fain declaring it a triumph for Midwest labor. According to Fain, this decision proves that “targeted tariffs on cars can, in fact, bring back thousands of good, union jobs”, refuting the “Wall Street experts” who claimed the end of the global race to the bottom was impossible. Apparently, all it took was a little financial coercion.

Breaking down the investment reveals a significant industrial shuffle. The long-shuttered Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois will reopen thanks to over $600 million. It will produce the expanded Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Compass lines starting in 2027, yielding an impressive 3,300 new jobs.

Meanwhile, Toledo, Ohio, is receiving nearly $400 million to grab the all-new midsize pickup truck assembly, a program originally earmarked for Belvidere. This strategic realignment strengthens Toledo’s dominance, where the new pickup will join the iconic Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, potentially creating over 900 new positions by 2028.

Further north, the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan gets $100 million to reorganize for two new large SUVs starting in 2028. Here we have a traditional internal combustion model and a new range-extended EV, adding another 900 jobs.

Finally, Detroit Assembly Complex. Jefferson will receive $130 million, ensuring the Dodge Durango’s next generation rolls off the line in 2029. CEO Antonio Filosa summed up the strategy with marketing poetry. Filosa wants to put the customer “at the center” and giving them “the freedom to choose the products they want and love”.