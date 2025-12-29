How Stellantis’ new patent could boost your EV truck range

The pickup truck is many things. A workhorse, a mobile office, and a status symbol. But aerodynamic has never been one of them. For decades, the open bed has been a localized hurricane of drag and turbulence, particularly at highway speeds. However, a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) suggests that Stellantis is ready to stop fighting the wind and start outsmarting it.

The patent for an Angled Bed Cap is a refreshingly practical piece of engineering. Unlike traditional sloped covers that force you to choose between aerodynamics and actually being able to haul a refrigerator, this design utilizes movable aerodynamic components integrated directly into the bed walls. It features retractable lift panels hidden within the side rails.

When you’re just cruising around town, the bed looks and functions like a standard Ram 1500. But hit the highway, and the system deploys, tilting the tonneau cover into an angled position that smooths out the airflow coming off the cab roof.

The beauty of this system lies in its refusal to compromise. Whether the panels are raised or retracted, the tailgate operates normally, and the usable cargo space remains unblocked. It’s a “smart” execution that can be operated manually or via actuators, much like the power tailgates we already see in showrooms. There’s even mention of a hinged spoiler that deploys when the cap is angled, further optimizing the slipstream before folding away like it never existed.

Why does this matter? In the era of the Ram 1500 REV and tightening emission standards, drag reduction is the new horsepower. For electric trucks, less drag means immediate gains in range. For hybrid and internal combustion models, it helps satisfy regulators without neutering performance.

Stellantis has created a realistic, cost-effective solution that fits the modern truck owner’s life. While a patent doesn’t guarantee a trip to the assembly line, this design is so compatible with existing architectures that it’s easy to imagine it becoming a major selling point.