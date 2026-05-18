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How Stellantis got China to build its next global Jeep SUVs

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
May 18, 2026
Stellantis is back in China. A new €1 billion joint venture with Dongfeng promises next-gen Peugeot and Jeep NEVs by 2027.
Dongfeng-M-Hero

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa loves a bargain, and he just secured the ultimate automotive Groupon. The group and Dongfeng have resurrected their Wuhan joint venture with a €1 billion investment to produce four “New Energy Vehicles” (NEVs) by 2027. The kicker? Stellantis is only chipping in a modest €130 million. That means Dongfeng is doing the heavy financial lifting while Peugeot and Jeep get to slap their historic badges on Chinese-engineered platforms destined for global export.

For Jeep, this announcement marks its third attempt at Chinese domestic bliss, a corporate romance more turbulent than a soap opera. Back in the 1980s, Beijing Jeep pioneered Western capitalism in China. Then came the Daimler-Chrysler merger, the Cerberus private equity disaster, a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and a rescue by Fiat. Fast forward to 2022, and Stellantis abruptly ended its joint venture with GAC after years of financial bleeding, relegated Jeep to an import-only brand, and blamed local political interference.

dongfeng showroom

Showrooms in markets like Australia have become absolute ghost towns. After axing the Cherokee and killing right-hand-drive production of the Grand Cherokee, Jeep’s lineup has crumbled, resulting in a disastrous 31.5% sales drop last year. Wuhan’s assignment includes two “alternative energy” off-roaders to save Jeep from its self-inflicted product drought. Whether these will be genuine Trail-Rated rigs or merely rebranded Chinese crossovers remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, Peugeot is getting two large SUVs based on the Concept 6 and Concept 8 models showcased at the Beijing Auto Show. Positioned above the current 4.79-meter 5008, these French-badged behemoths will target upscale global segments using China’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) technology.

peugeot concept, china

Stellantis is hardly alone in this strategic surrender. Mazda, Hyundai, and Ford are already outsourcing their engineering to Chinese partners. But as Stellantis hyper-focuses on its four global pillars, Peugeot, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram, the irony is delicious: the future of these legendary Western brands runs directly through Wuhan.