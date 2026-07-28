How a screaming Alfa Romeo sedan humiliated German Motorsport in 1993

Germans are world-famous for engineering precision, strict bureaucratic rules, and an unshakeable belief that nobody builds a high-performance sports sedan better than they do. Then came 1993, when Alfa Romeo rocked up to the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) with the 155 V6 TI and unceremoniously set fire to that German pride right on their home turf.

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On paper, the DTM rulebook tried to keep things reasonable: no turbochargers, a maximum of six cylinders, and an engine block strictly derived from a production road car. Alfa Romeo dutifully looked at their standard front-wheel-drive 155 sedan, took the legendary 60-degree Busso V6, and proceeded to strip away everything remotely sensible. With a generous dose of technical magic borrowed from their Formula 1 V10 engine program for Ligier, the engineers at Alfa Corse created a monster.

What sat under the hood was a featherweight 110-kilogram mechanical masterpiece that revved to a mind-bending 11,800 RPM. In its 1993 iteration, this naturally aspirated 2.5-liter V6 unleashed 420 HP. By 1996, rule changes and aggressive developments pushed that figure close to 490 HP, though by then the car was essentially a spaceship. To make matters worse for the stunned competition, Alfa Romeo ditched the street car’s layout, mounting the V6 longitudinally and pairing it with a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system honed through years of dominating world rallies with the Lancia Delta.

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With Nicola Larini behind the wheel, the 155 V6 TI staged a ruthless Italian invasion. While the exterior vaguely resembled the four-door family sedan your Italian uncle drove to buy groceries, underneath lay a purebred prototype that cost up to an eye-watering one billion Italian lire.

And then, there was the noise. Thanks to ultra-short exhaust pipes and that ludicrous redline, the V6 emitted a dry, high-pitched metallic shriek. Long before the car rounded the corner, spectators and horrified rival pit crews knew the Italian menace was coming. Larini swept the 1993 championship, leaving Mercedes and BMW staring at the rear bumper of a red sedan from Milan. It remains one of the most delightfully insolent chapters in motorsport history.