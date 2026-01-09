Honda’s racing divison just turned the Civic Type R into a track monster

The Tokyo Auto Salon is officially smoking hot, and Honda is the one holding the flamethrower. The Japanese icon has just unveiled a double-barreled assault on boredom with two new product philosophies, the Sport Line and the Trail Line. But the real headline-grabber isn’t just a new trim level. It’s the fact that Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the geniuses usually busy winning world championships, has finally decided to spice up your daily commute.

Enter the Civic Type R HRC Concept and the Prelude HRC Concept. These aren’t just cars with flashy stickers. They represent a new ecosystem of high-performance components. Honda is promising a factory-backed path to glory. You’ll be able to upgrade brakes, suspension, and aerodynamics without the fear that your car will disintegrate at the first track day.

The Civic Type R HRC Concept arrived at the Auto Salon draped in heavy camouflage. While Honda is playing coy with the specific specs, they’ve made it clear that this development phase is all about bringing track-influenced “driving pleasure” to the streets.

The Prelude HRC Concept is a desperate, beautiful attempt to remind everyone why the Prelude nameplate matters. Despite current sales struggles and pesky dealer markups, this HRC-equipped version is designed to be sharper, faster, and more responsive. Essentially the automotive equivalent of a double espresso.

If that wasn’t enough to make your head spin, the Honda booth was a fever dream of engineering. There was also the Civic e:HEV RS Prototype with its mysterious S+ gearbox, and the Super-ONE Prototype, an electric vehicle that uses “sound tricks,” a Boost mode, and simulated shifting to convince you it’s actually a gas-guzzler.

From the retro N-ONE RS Racing Mate to the legendary NSX Restoration Prototype, Honda is making one thing very clear. They still have a pulse, and it’s beating at about 9,000 RPM.