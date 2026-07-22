Honda’s next mega-factory might land in the US instead of Canada

Honda is quietly searching for a safety net. CEO Toshihiro Mibe recently hinted to Japanese outlet Yomiuri Shimbun that the automaker is mulling over an eighth production facility in North America. While Chinese buyers are rapidly ditching Japanese nameplates for homegrown brands, North America still accounts for over 40 percent of Honda’s global business. When you just handed shareholders a formal apology for the company’s worst full-year net loss since 1957, protecting your primary cash cow becomes a survival instinct.

Honda bet big on battery-electric vehicles, only to realize the market wasn’t buying the hype once subsidies evaporated. After the former Biden administration’s strict emission rules pushed Honda to complete EV development in 2024, the subsequent abolition of EV purchase subsidies on September 25 shattered those ambitions.

Mibe candidly admitted he expects the American EV era to be delayed by at least five years, stating that forcing unsellable EVs onto dealer lots would only pile up massive deficits. Consequently, that ambitious new EV plant in Alliston, Ontario, sits indefinitely frozen, with leadership quickly pivoting toward hybridization to satisfy regulators.

If a new facility actually gets built, do not bet on Canada. Between Donald Trump’s desire to place the USMCA trade agreement under annual review and escalating tariff anxieties, assembling cars north of the border no longer guarantees a safe harbor. The United States market takes clear precedence. Besides, Honda’s existing assembly lines are running uncomfortably hot: GlobalData shows US plants operating at 85 percent of maximum output, with total North American capacity hovering near 90 percent. As Mibe pointed out, running near full tilt leaves zero operational leeway to recover when production hiccups happen.

Civic and Accord Hybrids are currently keeping the lights on, but Honda’s strategic options remain tight. Of course, before construction crews pack their lunches, everyone should take a breath. Mibe hasn’t committed to a location, a timeline, or even a specific model line.