Honda’s $16 billion “Zero”: the power of dreams became a nightmare

The “Power of Dreams” has officially collided with a $16 billion reality check, forcing the Japanese giant to scrap its ambitious “Series 0” EV lineup faster than a botched pit stop. Remember those sleek, futuristic concepts from CES 2024? The Honda 0 Saloon, the SUV, the Acura RSX? They’ve all been tossed into the incinerator. As it turns out, realizing you can’t keep up with the competition’s tech or pricing after spending 2.5 trillion yen is a bitter pill to swallow.

But the real tragedy isn’t just the death of a few unreleased EVs, it’s the “zombification” of the cars people actually drive. To plug this massive financial leak, Honda is putting its internal combustion and hybrid favorites on permanent life support.

If you were holding out for a revolutionary new Accord, HR-V, or Acura MDX, I hope you’re a fan of the current models, because you’ll be seeing them in showrooms until the next decade. The Honda Odyssey, a minivan that has been serving soccer moms since 2017, won’t see a redesign until at least 2029. By the time the next generation arrives, the current one will be a historical artifact.

The HR-V situation is even more embarrassing. Prototypes that were already out testing on public roads are being hauled back to headquarters to be hidden in a basement. The next-gen HR-V is now a 2030 problem. Over at Acura, the flagship MDX is being asked to stretch its current life cycle to a full decade. Even the Integra, which just returned to the US with much fanfare, is being told to get comfortable and try not to age too quickly.

Spokeswoman Jessica Fini claims the company is “confident” in its future strategy. It’s a bold stance to take when your plan involves losing $16 billion and asking customers to buy 2022-era technology in the year 2031.

While the brand pivots to a “13 new hybrids by 2027”, the market isn’t waiting. In the high-stakes world of 2026, pride doesn’t balance the books, and Honda is discovering that “0” wasn’t just a branding exercise.