Honda S2000 revival: the car that costs too much to build

The collective pulse of the automotive enthusiast world just spiked. Thanks to a casual bomb dropped at the Tokyo Motor Show 2025. Tomoyuki Yamagami, Chief Engineer of the new Prelude, confirmed the industry’s worst-kept secret. Honda is seriously considering resurrecting the legendary S2000 roadster.

Of course, the most immediately question revolved around partnerships. Would the next S2000 follow the current trend of automotive buddy-cop movies? Yamagami delivered the definitive answer: absolutely not. The brand is committed to keeping the S2000’s identity pure, which means undertaking a journey to maintain the unique Honda DNA.

The problem, as any accountant will attest, is sustainability. The original, first-generation S2000 (1999–2009) was defined by its uncompromising singularity. It featured an exclusive architecture and its own legendary engines. A naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder that screamed to 9,000 RPM, delivering 240 HP. And the later US/Japan-spec 2.2-liter AP2 engine, which traded 1,000 RPM for slightly increased torque (220 Nm). Both engines were bespoke marvels, unshared with any other Honda.

This is the perennial showdown between passion and the spreadsheet. Yamagami noted, “It is important for us to maintain the Honda DNA”, effectively declaring that avoiding a joint venture is paramount, even if it makes the final price tag potentially astronomical.

The base Honda S2000 cost a mere $35,705 in 2009. Today, factoring in the reality of inflation, that price tag translates to $56,709. This places a hypothetical new S2000 directly into a ferocious segment, pitting it head-to-head against Nissan Z Heritage Edition, the Mustang GT Premium, and Toyota GR Supra.

So, while the thought of a pure, non-rebadged, high-revving S2000 successor is enough to make enthusiasts weep with joy, Honda has essentially announced a unilateral commitment to making its own life incredibly difficult, all in the name of pure identity. The S2000 is returning, ready to lose money like a true sports car should.