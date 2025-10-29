Honda just built the Passport that will make Bronco owners cry

The annual SEMA Show is where restraint goes to die, and the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) is leaning into the chaos with a vengeance. HRC is bringing an aggressive, eight-vehicle line-up that spans the spectrum from dirt-pounding off-road capability to track-ready street performance. It’s a masterclass in applying racing engineering to vehicles that absolutely do not need it, and we love it.

The most provocative entry is the Passport TrailSport HRC Concept. Honda has decided the family crossover should not merely aspire to adventure, but actively embody it. The modifications are extensive, including revised bumpers to miraculously improve those crucial approach and departure angles, a serious 2.4-inch lift, and robust aluminum skid plates to protect the underbelly. It even sports prototype wheels wrapped in seriously chunky off-road tires. And just in case its newfound rugged persona isn’t convincing, they bolted on an 8,000-pound winch and an integrated air compressor.

Dressed in a defiant Thermal Orange and sporting a contrasting black roof, this is the Passport that may genuinely tempt a Bronco owner into regretting their purchase. Inside, the Alcantara trim and blue contrast stitching confirm that the only thing more aggressive than its bumpers is its color scheme.

Shifting gears from mud to gravel, HRC unveils the street-legal Civic Type R HRC Rally XP. Because, apparently, the Civic Type R wasn’t already high-strung enough, Honda built a sedan specifically for the American Rally Association’s 2WD class. This rally car is a Frankenstein of existing and prototype performance parts, featuring a ventilated hood, re-calibrated suspension, an uprated cooling system, and a carbon fiber hydraulic handbrake.

Rounding out the display is an updated Acura Integra Type S HRC Prototype, showcasing further development of high-performance components. Featuring forged wheels straight out of the ARX-06 race car program, advanced aerodynamics, weight reduction measures, and revised suspension, this is Acura confirming that the Type S wasn’t hardcore enough. The rest of the show includes heavy hitters like the Baja Passport Race Truck, the Civic Type R Super GT, and the Acura ARX-06, ensuring HRC dominates the SEMA floor.