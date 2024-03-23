History on the wrist: Michael Schumacher’s watches at auction

May 13, some of Michael Schumacher’s most valuable watches will be auctioned off in Geneva, Switzerland. That calendar date represents the 30th anniversary of Michael Schumacher’s first Formula 1 victory. This event will allow collectors and fans to win a piece of history and be able to keep it on their wrist.

And among the watches up for auction are two gems: an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph and an FP Journe Vagabondage. Two collector’s watches of unique value and – of course custom-made for the Red Baron – that from next May 13 new owners will have the opportunity to wear.

The two priceless collector’s watches

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak was Jean Todt’s gift for Christmas 2003. This one, celebrates Schumacher’s six world titles with a white gold dial embellished with the helmet symbol, the Prancing Horse, the six stars of F1 victories and the number one. A truly unique piece!

And the other jewel, even more rare and precious is the FP Journe Vagabondage in platinum. The latter was also given to Schumacher by Todt after he won his seventh title in 2004. It features a red dial, helmet and Ferrari team logos, as well as a dedication “X-Mas 2004 – from Jean Todt for my friend Michael Schumacher”.

But besides the material value, there is a story behind these watches, a deep bond, friendship and exclusivity. Thanks also to the engraved details they manage to tell a story of passion, dedication and success.

The auction on May 13 will be an opportunity to relive the emotions of a golden era of Formula 1 and remember the life of an unforgettable Red champion.