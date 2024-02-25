F1: Ferrari ends pre-season testing on a high note at the Bahrain Circuit

The recent pre-season testing session at the Bahrain Circuit has unveiled intriguing insights into Scuderia Ferrari‘s performance, fielding the Ferrari SF-24 in this year’s Formula 1 championship. Covering a total of 423 laps (equivalent to 2.257 km), the prancing horse demonstrated impressive endurance and reliability, crucial for tackling this year’s championship challenges.

On the final day of testing, Carlos Sainz showcased his skill and determination by completing 71 laps (equating to 384.2 km) and setting a best time of 1:31.247. He opted for C3 compound tires over the C4s used in the previous qualifying simulation, experimenting with different setup configurations and fuel loads.

Charles Leclerc, during his stint, conducted a full simulation of various phases of a Grand Prix weekend, including qualifying and race aspects. He started with C3 tires, posting a time of 1:31.374, then switched to a qualifying setup with C4 compound, achieving a time of 1:30.322. In the final moments, Leclerc tested the car in race configuration with C3, C1, and C2 compounds, completing 78 laps (422.1 km).

These tests provided Frédéric Vasseur, team principal of Scuderia Ferrari, with valuable data to further optimize the two Ferrari SF-24s. The main focus was on achieving a car that is honest in its behavior, less sensitive to external condition variations, and easy to drive.

The positive feedback from Sainz and Leclerc, along with their consistent performance during the long run, suggests that the Maranello team has successfully met this objective. However, as Vasseur pointed out, these results are still the outcome of testing, and the real assessment of the competitive level will occur during qualifying and races.

Nevertheless, based on the testing results, Scuderia Ferrari appears to have started the season on the right foot. With the top teams expected to be very close to each other, the 2024 Formula 1 season is shaping up to be competitive and thrilling.