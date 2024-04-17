Will the new Ferrari successor to the 812 be named after a US city?

Among the many cars that will be officially presented in the coming months, there is also the new 2024 Ferrari V12 Coupé, the so-called F167 project that will replace the 812. This is a new car from the Maranello car manufacturer with a 12-cylinder engine, probably one of the last with this type of powertrain. If the rumors are confirmed, the world premiere is scheduled for May 2024 in Miami, Florida, on the occasion of the Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held on May 5th.

Ferrari: will the next supercar have the name of a US city?

However, no details are known about the specifications, design and name, but according to some rumors, it is not excluded the new Ferrari could be called with the name of an American city, combined with a number that expresses its power. For example, if the next Ferrari were to have 800 horsepower, a name like “Ferrari Miami 800” could be hypothesized. This is unofficial information, but these are the rumors circulating in these hours, and they seem plausible. It has also emerged that the new Ferrari will be available in both Coupé and Cabriolet versions.

If the rumor is confirmed, it is impossible not to think about the recent episode of the name change of the Alfa Romeo Milano, which changed its name to “Junior”, as the Italian government complained that the Italian B-SUV has nothing Made in Italy being in production in Poland.

Could the same problem happen with Ferrari, which is also Italian and produced in Maranello? In the past, the Prancing Horse brand has often used names that pay homage to the United States, such as the Ferrari America of the 1950s or the Superamerica, as well as the many versions of the California and the 2021 Daytona. While waiting to discover the name and other details, the brand’s dealers have already seen the 2024 Ferrari V12, defining it as a mix between the Daytona and the Corvette.