Here is the result of the auction of the two Dodges Matching VIN

On the day of October 8, the auction of the rare pair of Dodge Challenger SRT Demon ended. We are talking about the two valuable 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon models and its successor, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.

The two Dodges sold for a price that causes discussion

Remember the two Dodges Demon up for auction with VIN matched? So, the pair of the two cars sold for a total of $265,265 on BringATrailer.com. This was a very heartfelt auction by the many collectors who attended. Interest that was aroused by the unique shared lineage of the two cars and the almost identical VINs. In fact, the only difference lies in the last two digits, which correspond to the model’s year of production, respectively.

Both vehicles were numbered 1,636 in their production runs, a detail that offered a unique collector’s opportunity altogether. The sale price reflects what the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170s commanded just a few months ago, reflecting the continued appeal of Dodge’s limited-edition high-performance muscle cars.

Nevertheless, the final bid signaled a potential shift in the market for these cars. This is because the combined price of these two Demons is virtually comparable to the sale of a single Demon 170 last year, which was discussed in an earlier auction. Therefore, this development has raised some questions about what the future price direction of the Demon 170 might be. In addition, there has also been some speculation that an almost identical combination of production numbers and related reports of engine problems could decrease their value in the current market.

Performance of the two cars

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, has always been known for its revolutionary performance on the track in terms of acceleration. This model marks only 450 miles on the odometer. The car has been finished in Pitch Black, with Satin Black hood, roof and trunk graphics, a totally classic and aggressive look that sets the model apart. The engine is a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, capable of delivering up to 840 hp of power and 717 lb-ft of torque using standard premium fuel.With the electronic racing ECU and 100-octane fuel included, these figures can rise to 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque.

This example of the Demon has been perfectly preserved, and has also been equipped with the much sought-after Demon Crate, which is a collection of tools that are used for drag racing that can transform the car into a car that hurtles down the track.

As for the 2023 Dodge Demon 170, on the other hand, it is equipped with a HEMI V8 engine that took the performance of this car to the true extreme. This Demon is also practically new, as even fewer miles are reported on the speedometer than the previous model, namely only 27. The colors are identical to the other model, so as to connect the two cars together. The engine in this model is 6.2-liter supercharged and is capable of delivering up to 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft of torque to the car when running on E85 fuel. The Demon 170 is also equipped with engineering marvels, with innovations such as a 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger and the SRT Power Chiller. This system is responsible for using air conditioning coolant to cool the intercooler, ensuring consistent performance in extreme conditions.