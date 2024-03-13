Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Last Sand: the new special series debuts

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Last Sand stands as the latest masterpiece in engineering and design, marking a significant moment in the history of Hennessey Performance Engineering. This special edition, exclusive to the 2024 Model Year, celebrates the conclusion of an important chapter for the renowned hypertruck by introducing unique color schemes and distinctive Last Stand graphics.

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Last Sand pays the ultimate tribute to the supercharged Hemi V8 engine

In December 2023, Ram produced the final iteration of the 712-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX, a model radically transformed in 2021 through Hennessey’s enhancements. The team significantly improved the vehicle’s performance by reducing the acceleration time from 0 to 60 mph to just 3.2 seconds, thanks to the installation of a high-flow 2.65-liter turbocharger and targeted calibration, boosting the torque to 969 lb-ft. These modifications have established the Mammoth 1000 TRX as the world’s fastest and most powerful production pickup, capable of completing a quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds at over 120 mph.

John Hennessey, founder and CEO of the company, has expressed his excitement for this model, highlighting customers’ love for the power and sound of the Hemi V8 engine, as well as the extraordinary performance this model can deliver. Thus, the Mammoth 1000 TRX Last Sand represents not only a tribute to the end of an era but also a symbol of exclusivity in the world of modified pickups.

Available in three new colors – Harvest Sunrise Orange, Delmonico Red, and Night Edge Blue, in addition to original shades like Pitch Black, Granite Grey, Billet Silver, and Bright White – this special edition stands out with its Last Stand graphics placed on the rear fenders. The 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine, in Hellcat configuration but enhanced with a high-flow 2.65-liter turbocharger and various modifications, delivers 1026 horsepower at 6500 rpm and 969 lb-ft of torque at 4200 rpm, confirming the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX’s position as the fastest and most powerful pickup on the market.

In addition to the updates, buyers can opt for the Off-Road package, which includes custom bumpers, LED lights, 20” Hennessey wheels, 35” or 37” off-road tires, front and rear leveling kits, and folding electric steps. For those desiring peak performance, an upgraded Wilwood braking system and a strengthened transmission are also available. Each Mammoth 1000 TRX Last Sand is delivered with a 3-year or 36,000-mile limited warranty.

To maintain exclusivity, Hennessey Performance Engineering will limit the production of the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Last Sand, equipping each vehicle with a special plate that records its build number. With no more than 200 units produced, this vehicle represents a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts around the world. Orders can be placed through authorized Ram dealers or by directly contacting the Texas-based company.