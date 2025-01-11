Happy New Jeep, special conditions for 2025 in Brazil

The IPVA 2025 will be paid by the automaker during the action. The offers are valid during the month of January. In the campaign you can buy Renegade, Compass and Commander, which have recently launched several new features. All models offer a 5-year warranty, another hallmark of the Jeep brand

Jeep begins the new year with competitive market proposals

This news comes directly from an official press release from the Stellantis automotive group on Jan. 10. Jeep has started the year with competitive offers for those who want to start 2025 with a new car. During the month of January, the brand is offering special conditions for those who purchase a Renegade, Compass or Commander. The free IPVA 2025 offer is valid for several versions of Jeep Renegade, Compass and all Commander versions. For states where the tax is exempt in the first year of registration, customers will have the IPVA for the following year (2026) paid by the automaker. In addition, customers will be able to finance at zero interest and with balance in 18 or 24 installments, depending on the down payment.

For those who want to change their car to enter the Jeep universe and reuse the used car as part of the payment, the brand offers a value premium of up to R$ 20,000 for any make, depending on the model and version of the car. vehicle purchased.

“The beginning of the year is a time of high expenses, which is why we have brought solutions for those who want to start the year with a brand new Jeep. In addition to the IPVA 2025 paid by the automaker for anyone who buys one of our models during January month, we also offer zero rate in 18 or 24 months and overvaluation of used vehicles of any brand in case of trade-in with a Jeep,” reinforces Ricardo Gouveia, commercial vice president of Jeep in Brazil.

New options in the lineup and 5-year warranty

Jeep is a benchmark among SUVs, and last year it reorganized its product lineup to offer new options for customers. Among the Compass and Commander, the highlights are versions equipped with the 272-hp 2.0T Hurricane engine, responsible for placing the models among the fastest in the country. Also a pioneer in new technologies, the brand also offers ADAS level 2 technology in all product versions.

Numerous innovations for the American brand in 2025

For the Renegade, the new features are even greater, and the line takes a competitive leap forward with the new Altitude, Night Eagle, Sahara and Willys versions, which offer a full equipment list and, together with the other options, are responsible for covering more than 95 percent of the segment with a complete range.

Those who choose to purchase a new Jeep will also enjoy the peace of mind of receiving a 5-year warranty, which is also extended to new vehicles. In addition, a 2-year warranty has been added for owners of used cars with year/model between 2022 and 2024. For more information and details on conditions, visit: https://ofertas.jeep.com.br . on which you can determine which is the best choice based on your needs, thanks to the wide range and choice that the Jeep brand provides.