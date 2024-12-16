Grand opening of the new Jeep merchandise website

Starting Dec. 16, 2024, Jeep proudly unveils a new, modern e-commerce platform for Europe. Within it, enthusiasts can easily explore and purchase branded products that embody the brand’s core values of passion, adventure, authenticity, and freedom. With an intuitive design, this revamped website allows customers to secure their favorite items in just three quick clicks, turning the online shopping experience into a seamless journey. To celebrate the bond between Jeep and dog lovers, the site also features a Dog Capsule Collection, featuring some of the most beloved items designed for adventurous pets

Jeep’s new e-commerce platform

The news of this new activity of the American brand was published in an official press release from Stellantis today, Dec. 16, 2024. Jeep unveils an innovative e-commerce platform where enthusiasts can easily discover and purchase branded merchandise that embodies passion, adventure, authenticity, and freedom. This refreshed platform is designed to enhance every Jeep fan’s style with its iconic and timeless appeal. Each collection is a tribute to a core value of the Jeep brand.

The ‘Passion’ collection pulses with vivid yellow and black designs, complete with an X-Camo graphic, celebrating both daily and weekend adventures. The ‘Adventure’ line inspires enthusiasts to explore new horizons with confidence, showcasing vibrant colours that embody boldness and style. Reflecting Jeep’s rich heritage, the ‘Authenticity’ collection is vintage inspired, featuring classic elements like the khaki colour and iconic seven slots grille that echo the brand’s origins. Inspired by the cutting-edge 4xe world, the ‘Freedom’ collection embraces sleek greys, blacks, and electric blues, with an emphasis on sustainability through recycled materials, echoing the power of the Jeep Avenger 4xe.

Enthusiasts will be able to equip themselves very easily