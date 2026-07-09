Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 kicks off today: here’s the program

From July 9 to 12, the Goodwood House estate in West Sussex hosts the 2026 edition of the Festival of Speed. This year’s event follows the theme “The Rivals – Epic Racing Duels” and focuses on the great rivalries that shaped some of the most famous chapters in international car and motorcycle racing history.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 starts today with epic racing duels

The daily program runs from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the Hillclimb starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday’s opening day includes the first dynamic runs of preview models, demonstration laps by Formula 1 single-seaters, and the unveiling of the central sculpture in front of the historic residence. The first day also features the celebration of Ducati’s centenary and rally runs in the estate’s forest area, two moments that set the tone for the entire weekend.

On Friday, July 10, the festival enters its most spectacular phase with Lando Norris and Valentino Rossi expected on the Hillclimb, joined by John McGuinness, Isle of Man TT legend and one of the most followed figures among motorcycle fans. Saturday shifts the focus to pure competition with qualifying for the Timed Shootout, one of the event’s signature challenges. The day also includes the Cartier Style et Luxe concours d’elegance and celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of Honda’s first Formula 1 World Championship victory in 1986.

The Shootout final takes place on Sunday, July 12, when the fastest cars of the weekend will fight for the crown on the famous Hillclimb. The final run will bring together hypercars, prototypes, and racing cars from different eras of motorsport in one of the most anticipated moments of the event.

Throughout the Festival of Speed, visitors can access the new FOS Fan Zone, the FOS Future Lab, and the Supercar Paddock, areas designed to bring spectators closer to the sports, luxury, and racing cars on display across the estate. As tradition dictates, the program also includes close encounters with drivers and international motorsport personalities, confirming the format that has made Goodwood a unique event capable of bringing historic models, production previews, and racing vehicles from every category together in one place.