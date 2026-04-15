Godzilla isn’t dead: Nissan’s plan to resurrect the GT-R

The Nissan GT-R R35 is dead. Long live the Nissan GT-R. Killed off in 2024 by the usual villain, tightening emissions regulations, the R35 closed a chapter that began in 2007 and never really stopped being relevant. Seventeen years of turbocharged, all-wheel-drive, lap-record-smashing relevance. Not bad for a car that used to embarrass exotics twice its price.

But here’s the thing: Nissan isn’t done. Not even close. Brand CEO Ivan Espinosa, speaking to AutoExpress, didn’t exactly play coy when asked about the GT-R’s future. In fact, he called the decision to bring it back “easy”. “Is it a priority? Of course, it’s one of the strongest nameplates in our portfolio”, Espinosa said. “It’s not just a car. It’s a symbol for the company and beyond. A new GT-R is absolutely necessary. It will happen”. That’s a promise with a capital P.

The context matters here. Nissan’s Vision strategy is built around emotional, driver-focused models. A deliberate pivot away from the identity crisis that plagued the brand for years. Bringing back the GT-R isn’t just fan service, it’s a statement of intent. The nameplate sells the brand in ways that no marketing budget can replicate.

What form the next GT-R takes, however, remains anyone’s guess. Espinosa offered exactly zero powertrain details, which is either strategic ambiguity or he genuinely doesn’t know yet. Either way, the clues are already out there.

Cast your mind back to the 2023 Tokyo Auto Show and the Nissan Hyper Force concept, a fully electric prototype packing a staggering 1,341 horsepower, sent to all four wheels. The circular taillights, the aggressive stance, the interior that looked like it belonged in a fighter jet. Everything about it screamed GT-R, just louder and with no exhaust note. Whether Hyper Force becomes the blueprint for the next-gen GT-R R36 or simply served as a design study to gauge public reaction.

The R35’s best version, the T-Spec, left the stage with 562 HP and a 0–60 mph time of 3.5 seconds. Whatever comes next will have to justify that legacy while squaring the circle between driver emotion and regulatory reality.