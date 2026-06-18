Giving up on sedans? Maserati executives just proved everyone wrong

Corporate accountants everywhere are celebrating the death of the low-slung, traditional three-box car, especially in the United States where bigger always seems to equal better. Yet, Maserati has decided to look at this spreadsheet-driven trend, shrug its elegant Italian shoulders, and do something refreshingly stubborn.

During the presentation of their updated 2027 lineup, executives didn’t filter their words when asked about the future of low-riding luxury. The answer to whether sedans have a future was a blunt, refreshing, “absolutely yes”. The Trident is officially getting back into the high-performance luxury sedan game.

Let’s face it, the brand has been looking a bit spiritually empty lately. For an automaker that essentially built its global mystique on wrapping high-revving drama inside a gorgeous, four-door silhouette, the current reality has been a bit awkward. It has been about three years since a fresh, factory-new Maserati sedan rolled onto public roads. The third-generation Ghibli quietly punched its time card and retired in 2023 after a decade of service. Meanwhile, the legendary Quattroporte followed it into the automotive sunset, leaving a gaping, Italian-shaped void in the premium E-segment.

Dropping sedans entirely might make sense if you are a generic brand trying to survive on rental fleet margins, but for Modena, it was a dangerous identity crisis. Maserati executives admitted that leaving the E-segment meant abandoning a territory where they possess deep recognition, genuine history, and wealthy clients who are actively begging for an alternative to the endless sea of uninspired utility vehicles. This upcoming project isn’t just a lazy, badge-engineered replacement to patch a hole in the catalog. It’s a high-stakes play to prove that Italian style can still dictate market desires rather than just trailing behind them.

Naturally, the corporate suits are keeping the juicy details under lock and key. We have absolutely zero data regarding horsepower, platform architecture, electric motors, or precise arrival dates. Convincing a world suffering from severe crossover fatigue to buy a low-slung Italian luxury cruiser won’t be easy.